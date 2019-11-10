Play

Waynes (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Waynes was looking good for the game midway through the week, but as evidenced by this news, didn't progress enough to suit up. Now that he's officially been ruled out, second-year player Mike Hughes will draw the start opposite Xavier Rhodes at cornerback, with Mackenzie Alexander filling in a slot role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories