Waynes is undergoing tests for a possible concussion Sunday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Waynes has already been forced to miss time due to a concussion this season, so this news is certainly concerning. The 2015 first-round pick will likely need to clear concussion protocol before re-entering the game. As long as he's out, rookie Holton Hill could see an increased snap count.

