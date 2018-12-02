Vikings' Trae Waynes: Under evaluation
Waynes is undergoing tests for a possible concussion Sunday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Waynes has already been forced to miss time due to a concussion this season, so this news is certainly concerning. The 2015 first-round pick will likely need to clear concussion protocol before re-entering the game. As long as he's out, rookie Holton Hill could see an increased snap count.
