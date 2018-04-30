Vikings' Trae Waynes: Vikings pick up 5th-year option
Minnesota exercised the fifth-year option in Wayne's contract.
Waynes saw a lot of targets playing opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro Xavier Rhodes, as opposing offenses tend not to throw the latter's way. While Waynes largely struggled in coverage in his first two seasons in the league, the 2015 first-round pick turned a corner during the second half of the 2017 campaign. Still, he could face competition for his starting role at some point from 2018 first-round draft pick Mike Hughes.
More News
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Finishes year strong•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Snags second interception•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Nabs first interception•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Records 11 tackles in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Absent from injury report•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Limited at Sunday's practice•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...