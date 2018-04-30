Minnesota exercised the fifth-year option in Waynes' contract.

Waynes saw a lot of targets playing opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro Xavier Rhodes, as opposing offenses tend not to throw the latter's way. While Waynes largely struggled in coverage in his first two seasons in the league, the 2015 first-round pick turned a corner during the second half of the 2017 campaign. Still, he could face competition for his starting role at some point from 2018 first-round draft pick Mike Hughes.