Waynes (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he expects Waynes to be ready for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Week 10's contest with an ankle issue. Assuming that happens, it could push second-year rookie Mike Hughes back into a reserve role, although Mackensie Alexander's (groin) status is also uncertain.

