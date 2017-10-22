Vikings' Tramaine Brock: Active Week 7
Brock (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.
Brock was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after participating in full on Wednesday. He hasn't seen any time on defense the past few weeks and will likely not see much time beyond special teams against Baltimore.
