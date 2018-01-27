Play

Brock had eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games for the Vikings in 2017.

Brock played only 51 defensive snaps for Minnesota this season, and saw only 119 snaps on special teams as well. The 29-year-old is slated to enter the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent.

