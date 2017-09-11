Vikings' Tramaine Brock: Out for Monday's game
Brock (groin) will not play in Monday's season opener against the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings were hoping that Brock would hold up during pre-game warmups but it looks like he was unable to do so. He should be ready for Week 2 assuming he avoids any setbacks. As for now, Mackensie Alexander figures to be the primary beneficiary from his absence.
