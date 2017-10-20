Brock has a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Brock was a new addition to the injury report this week and was limited at practice Thursday and Friday. The 29-year-old has exclusively played special teams the last two games and doesn't seem to have anything more than a depth role on the Vikings' defense.

