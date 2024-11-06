Sherfield caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.
Sherfield played 10 offensive snaps, his highest total since Week 4 versus Green Bay, but he wasn't able to make much of an impact against Indianapolis. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison garnering the vast majority of looks at wide receiver, Sherfield doesn't have a major role in Minnesota's offense.
More News
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: Catches TD in loss•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: Little usage on offense•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: One reception in win•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: One reception in win•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: Makes 53-man roster•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: TD catch in Vikings preseason debut•