Vikings' Trevor Siemian: Faring well in new system
Siemian showed good command of the Vikings offense during spring workouts.
Siemian's ability to pick up the offense is notable on two fronts, with the first being that the Vikings offense is a completely different system than the one Siemian played within in Denver. Secondly, Siemian doesn't appear to be limited in any way following offseason surgery to repair a rotator cuff in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Unless second-year signal-caller Kyle Sloter takes massive strides in training camp this summer, the Northwestern product appears set to open the 2018 campaign as Minnesota's top backup to Kirk Cousins.
