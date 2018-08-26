Vikings' head coach Mike Zimmer says there's "no question" that Siemian is the backup quarterback, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Siemian had been competing with Kyle Sloter and Peter Pujals for the backup job in training camp, but Zimmer has put to bed any doubts about the status of the competition. Siemian played in 26 games for the Broncos the past three years and he'll be an experienced backup behind starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.