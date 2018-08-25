Vikings' Trevor Siemian: Struggles in third preseason game
Siemian was just 4-of-8 for three yards passing in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.
Siemian has had an up-and-down preseason, but he's locked in as Kirk Cousins' backup.
