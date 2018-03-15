Siemian (shoulder) and a 7th-round draft pick in 2018 were traded to Minnesota from Denver for a 5th-round draft pick in 2019, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Siemian will serve as the backup quarerback to Kirk Cousins, one the Vikings and Cousins have finalized his expected three-year contract. Siemian had surgery in January to repair the posterior capsule in his left, non-throwing shoulder. When given significant playing time the past two seasons, Siemian couldn't avoid the injury bug, tending to his non-throwing shoulder on both occasions. In 25 appearances during that stretch, the 2015 seventh-round pick completed 59.3 percent of his passes, averaged 218.7 yards per game and accounted for 30 touchdowns versus 24 interceptions.