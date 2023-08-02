Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips told reporters Wednesday that Jackson (knee) didn't suffer any ligament damage to his knee after being carted off during practice Tuesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This health update is great news, considering Jackson was thought to have suffered a very serious knee injury after being carted off. The Syracuse product has yet to appear in an NFL game after going undrafted in 2020. Expect the wideout to compete for a spot on Minnesota's practice squad for the second year in a row ahead of the coming season.