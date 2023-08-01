Jackson was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent right leg injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jackson went down after trying to grab a deep ball on the sideline during Tuesday's practice and appeared to suffer a serious injury. He spent the entire 2022 season on Minnesota's practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract in January, but the 2020 undrafted wideout has yet to appear in a regular-season game. If he's forced to miss significant time, it'll be hard for Jackson to maintain his standing in the organization.