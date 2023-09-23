The Vikings elevated Jackson to their active roster Saturday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The move corresponds with the Vikings placing wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday. Nailor played all 35 of his snaps on special teams in the first two games of the season and it's likely that Jackson will fill in that role for the Vikings' Week 3 contest against the Chargers on Sunday.