The Vikings signed Jackson to their active roster Saturday.

Jackson was elevated from the Vikings' practice squad for the third time of the season for Week 7 against the 49ers when he played on special teams and managed to haul in his lone target for seven yards. With his maximum number of elevations being filled out, coupled with key injures to wide receivers Jalen Nailor (hamstring) and Justin Jefferson (hamstring), the team elected to sign Jackson to their active roster. He'll continue to see work on special teams and could see more snaps on offense over the next few games.