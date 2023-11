Jackson had one reception for two yards on three targets and caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's win at Atlanta.

Jackson played on 53 of the offense's 75 snaps as he was pressed into a larger role with K.J. Osborn leaving with a concussion and Brandon Powell dealing with cramps. Jackson could work as the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver again this week against New Orleans if Osborn is sidelined and Justin Jefferson isn't activated from injured reserve.