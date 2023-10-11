Minnesota signed Jackson off its practice squad Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jackson and N'Keal Harry both joined the 53-man roster Wednesday while fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. The 25-year-old Jackson made his NFL debut earlier in the season, when he was elevated from the practice squad for the Vikings' Week 3 loss to the Chargers. He'll provide depth in a wide receiver room that's projected to be led by Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn over the next four weeks.