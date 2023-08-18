Jackson worked with the first-team offense at times in Thursday's joint practices with Tennessee, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Jackson sounds back to full speed after suffering a knee injury early in training camp. He's getting time with the first and second units with Jordan Addison sidelined with a concussion. Jackson has had an impressive camp and is making a strong case to win a final spot on the roster, but more likely ends up on the practice squad.
More News
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Avoids significant injury•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Carted off practice field•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Sticking with Minnesota•
-
Trishton Jackson: Signs practice squad deal with MIN•
-
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Gets futures deal•