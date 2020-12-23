Dye (concussion/hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report.
Dye exited this past Sunday's loss to the Bears to be evaluated for a concussion, and he's indeed in the league's five-step concussion protocol. The 24-year-old linebacker is battling a hamstring injury, too. He's trending in the wrong direction to begin Week 16; there's a strong chance he's unavailable for Friday's matchup against the Saints. If that's the case, Ryan Connelly or Hardy Nickerson figure to slot in at weak-side linebacker.