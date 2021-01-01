Dye (concussion/hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday, and he carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against Detroit.

Dye wasn't able to clear concussion protocol in time for Minnesota's Christmas Day matchup in New Orleans, but the fourth-round rookie is now officially ready to roll for Week 17. Three of the linebacker's five starts on the season have come over his past four appearances, with a September injury to Anthony Barr (pectoral) allowing for depth options to get more involved over the course of the year.