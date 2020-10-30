Dye (foot) is expected to handle a starting role Sunday in Green Bay, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings haven't yet officially activated Dye to the 53-man roster from IR, but such a transaction is expected to take place in the coming days. The placement of Todd Davis (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list should allow Dye to slot into Minnesota's third linebacker spot, though he could be relegated to a relatively minor role behind Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson, given that the team's defensive packages rarely field three linebackers at once.