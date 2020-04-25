Vikings' Troy Dye: Heading to Minnesota
The Vikings selected Dye in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.
The Oregon product was a tackling machine in his college days with two seasons of more than 100 tackles. His production tailed off in the latter part of his career, though. Dye had 13.0 and 13.5 tackles for loss in his first two years, respectively, but never reached double digits in that category thereafter. He's tall but thin for an inside linebacker at 231 pounds, and a lack of testing at the combine leaves the athleticism variable unsolved. Still, a player as productive as Dye should be able to find a rotational role at inside linebacker in Minnesota.
