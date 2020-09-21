Dye played 21 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis but didn't have a tackle. He did have a missed tackle and gave up a reception on the only pass targeted at him, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 2020 fourth-round pick got the bulk of playing time as the third linebacker when Anthony Barr was injured. With Barr on IR with a pectoral injury, Dye or Ryan Connelly will get more playing time. However, the strong-side linebacker comes off the field in nickel and dime situations, so neither player is likely to have significant fantasy value.