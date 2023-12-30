The Vikings placed Dye (wrist) on injured reserve Saturday.

Dye is dealing with a wrist injury that will put an end to his regular season. The fourth-year linebacker began the campaign working almost exclusively on special teams before moving into a more prominent role after Jordan Hicks went on IR with a shin injury after Week 10. With Hicks now back in action, Dye's move to IR shouldn't have a big impact on Minnesota's defensive gameplan. Dye finishes the regular season with 17 tackles (11 solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble. He isn't eligible to return unless the Vikings advance to the NFC Championship Game.