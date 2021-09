Dye (leg) isn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Bengals, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Dye exited Minnesota's preseason finale against Kansas City due to a leg injury, but he isn't limited by the injury ahead of the regular season. Anthony Barr (knee) has been limited in practice recently, and Dye could see increased work Sunday if Barr is unable to suit up.