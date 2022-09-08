site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-troy-dye-ready-to-go | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Troy Dye: Ready to go
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dye (foot) is not on the injury report Wednesday and will play Sunday against the Packers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Dye suffered the injury during the teams preseason finale against the Broncos. His availability will help bolster the Vikings' linebacker depth Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 19 min read