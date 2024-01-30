Dye logged 17 total tackles, including 1.0 sack, while also forcing one fumble in 15 games with the Vikings in the 2023 regular season.

Dye sustained a wrist injury during the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Lions and his 2023 campaign was ended after he was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. Before suffering this injury, the 27-year-old linebacker saw a more prominent role on the Vikings' defense due to Anthony Barr missing majority of the year. Dye, a career special-teamer, saw the most defensive snaps he's had in a season since his rookie year (112) in 2023. The Oregon product is heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free-agent and he'll likely continue to contribute on special teams wherever he ends up in 2024.