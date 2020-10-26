The Vikings designated Dye (foot) to return from injured reserve Monday.
After four games on the sidelines and a bye week, Dye will start preparing to return from IR. His first chance to get back into the lineup is this Sunday against the Packers, but that likely will depend on how the rookie fourth-rounder progresses during the practice week. With Anthony Barr (pectoral) out for the season, no Viking has claimed the starting strong-side linebacker job yet, so Dye has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role upon his return to the lineup. There will be competition from Todd Davis, Hardy Nickerson and Ryan Connelly, however, and the most likely scenario is a committee until one separates from the pack.