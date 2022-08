Dye (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The exact nature and severity of Dye's foot injury are still unknown, but it was considered severe enough to keep out for the remainder of Saturday's exhibition. With the third-year defender sidelined, rookies Brian Asamoah and William Kwenkeu should see increased reps at inside linebacker for Minnesota.