Reeder signed a deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, Lindsey Young and Craig Peters of the team's official site report.

Reeder is coming off of the worst season of his career, logging 11 tackles (six solo) while playing almost exclusively on special teams. The 2019 undrafted free agent will look to return to his production level from his first three seasons, where he registered 91 tackles (48 solo), two sacks and two interceptions in 2021 with the Rams and should provide solid depth for the Vikings next year.