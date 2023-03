Reeder agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Lindsey Young and Craig Peters of the team's official site report.

Reeder is coming off of the worst season of his career, logging 11 tackles (six solo) while playing almost exclusively on special teams over his 17 appearances for the Chargers. In Minnesota, the 28-year-old linebacker is expected to fill a similar depth role on defense while being a fixture on special teams during the 2023 season.