Borland has signed a contract with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Borland saw the field consistently in each of his four seasons with Ohio State, finishing off 2020 with 48 tackles (22 solo) and a sack over just seven games. He will now attempt to earn a 53-man roster spot with the Vikings but likely has a tough task ahead given his undrafted status.