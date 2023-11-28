Chandler rushed four times for eight yards and secured one of two targets for three yards in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

A game after he posted an impressive 110 total yards on 14 touches against the Broncos, Chandler saw his role significantly reduced. The reserve back was also much more inefficient while facing a stingy Bears run defense, and the downturn in opportunity and production seems to indicate Alexander Mattison's hold on the top running back job is as secure as ever heading into the Vikings' Week 13 bye before a Week 14 road matchup against the Raiders.