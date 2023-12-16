Chandler ran for 132 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in the 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, adding three receptions for 25 yards on four targets

Chandler played almost every snap for Minnesota, as backup Kene Nwangwu saw just one carry for one yard. It was encouraging to see Chandler take up such a big workload -- the 23 carries is easily an NFL career high for Chandler, and the second-highest number of carries he's had in a game going back to his five-year collegiate career. It's not clear whether Alexander Mattison (ankle) might be able to return against Detroit in Week 16, but if Mattison is out it should mean another big workload for Chandler.