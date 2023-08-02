Chandler struggled at Tuesday's practice after replacing a banged-up Alexander Mattison, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

With Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) already absent and Mattison limping off the field Tuesday, the Vikings temporarily were left with Chandler and rookie seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride as their only halfbacks. Chandler thus got most of the first-team snaps but may not have gained anything from it, as Lewis reports that the 2022 fifth-round pick "lacked consistency" and lost a fumble. The good news for Minnesota is that Mattison returned to practice Wednesday, albeit for a walkthrough, plus there's been no indication Nwangwu's injury is serious. Still, it won't be surprising if the Vikings add another RB at some point this summer, considering none of their four backs was a top-100 pick in his year's draft and the guys behind Mattison have combined for 59 NFL snaps on offense. We'll also note that the Vikings are the only team in the NFL with fewer than five halfbacks between their roster and various injury lists.