Chandler (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Chandler was a full practice participant during Week 16 prep, but he'll have to be activated from injured reserve Saturday in order to be available for Sunday's game. If he's cleared to play, Chandler would likely leapfrog Zavier Scott as the Vikings' RB3 behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Chandler would also be in the mix to join Myles Price as a returner on kickoffs.