Chandler had three carries for a net zero yards and one reception for 18 yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. He also returned a kickoff for 15 yards.

Chandler played on 11 of the offense's 64 snaps as the backup to Alexander Mattison (who played 47 snaps). Chandler showed a burst on the 18-yard reception, but otherwise was part of an anemic rushing attack that had just a 2.4 YPC. Chandler looks like the clear backup to Mattison as Myles Gaskin didn't play in the loss. He'll also be used as a kick returner.