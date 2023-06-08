Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips told reporters Thursday that Chandler will "have to be" ready to take on an increased role with the Vikings set to part ways with Dalvin Cook, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The 2022 fifth-round pick had limited snaps last season as he operated behind Cook and Alexander Mattison, with all six of his carries for 20 yards coming in the last game of the 2022 season. Chandler could now assume a key backup role behind Mattison with Cook on the way out, but he will have competition from Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride, who the team took in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.