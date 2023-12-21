Head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted Wednesday that Chandler could remain the Vikings' lead back, regardless of Alexander Mattison's (ankle) status for Sunday's game against the Lions, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. "Ty is absolutely a guy that is going to continue to see a feature role in our offense," O'Connell said. "What that looks like moving forward, as far as who gets the first touch of the game and all those things, we'll continue to work through based upon what we are attempting to do scheme-wise."

While Mattison was sidelined for this past Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals, Chandler stepped into the starting role and turned in the best performance of the season by a Vikings running back, finishing with 23 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown to go with three receptions for 25 yards on four targets. Though O'Connell stopped short of naming Chandler the Vikings' new No. 1 back, the coach's comments suggest that the second-year player has at the very least earned himself a larger share of the snaps and touches out of the backfield. Mattison remained sidelined Wednesday for the Vikings' first Week 16 practice, and even if he puts himself in a position to play Sunday, his lacking production on the ground (3.9 yards per carry, no touchdowns on 168 carries) and ball-security concerns (three total fumbles, two lost) could force him to settle for a secondary role behind Chandler.