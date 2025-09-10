Head coach Kevin O'Connell said during Wednesday's press conference that Chandler suffered a knee injury during the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday.

O'Connell added that Chandler is expected to miss time while recovering from his knee injury, though how long his absence will be is unclear. Chandler is unlikely to play against the Falcons on Sunday but could be available for the Vikings' Week 3 bout against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 21. The 2022 fifth-rounder played 13 special-teams snaps in Week 1 and returned three kickoffs for 84 yards, so Tai Felton is a candidate to join Myles Price (knee) on kickoff returns.