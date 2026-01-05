Chandler rushed 10 times for 23 yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers.

Chandler was able to step into a more significant role in the backfield with Aaron Jones (hip) inactive in Week 18, garnering a season-high 10 carries. Chandler also reeled in his first passes of the year as well, finishing tied for second on the team in catches with wide receiver Jalen Nailor. The running back missed the majority of the season while on injured reserve with a knee injury, and he'll end the year having compiled 47 rushing yards on 17 carries while catching three of four targets for 11 yards over three regular-season contests. Chandler will enter the offseason as a free agent and considering both Jones and Jordan Mason are under contract for next year, Chandler feels unlikely to return to Minnesota.