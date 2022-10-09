Chandler will likely sit out for a few weeks after suffering a fractured thumb during Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Chandler suited up for just his second game of the season Sunday before being forced to exit with what was initially labeled as a hand injury. Now, the rookie running back figures to be sidelined for multiple weeks after it was revealed he suffered a broken thumb, though his exact recovery timeline is still unknown. Chandler was a healthy scratch through the first three games of the season and did not play an offensive snap during his NFL debut in Week 4.