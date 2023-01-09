Chandler posted six rushes for 20 yards during Sunday's 29-13 win against the Bears.
The 20122 fifth-round draft pick got his first carries in the final game of the season as starters were rested ahead of the playoffs. He only played in three games and was limited to just special teams in his last two games. He may not be active for the playoffs.
