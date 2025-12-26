Chandler carried the ball seven times for 24 yards in the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Christmas Day.

Out since Week 1 due to a knee injury, Chandler was activated from IR earlier in the week and stepped into the No. 2 RB role with Jordan Mason (ankle) sidelined. The seven carries represented Chandler's first touches of the season, and they all came in the second half after Aaron Jones had been checked out for a leg injury late in the second quarter. The veteran back wasn't removed from the game entirely after halftime, however. With both Mason and Jones potentially at less than 100 percent, and the Vikings having nothing on the line in their regular-season finale, Chandler could see an even bigger workload in Week 18 against the Packers.