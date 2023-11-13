Chandler rushed the ball 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

Alexander Mattison (concussion) was forced from the game early in the third quarter, though Chandler saw plenty of opportunity prior to Mattison's exit. At the close of the first half, Chandler had five rushing attempts to Mattison's four, and he also found his way into the end zone on a two-yard run in the second quarter. The only downside was Chander's lack of involvement as a pass catcher, but he appears to have a role in the Minnesota backfield even if Mattison returns in time for a Week 11 matchup at Denver.