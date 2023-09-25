Chandler had three carries for 27 yards and one reception for four yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Chandler worked as the backup to Alexander Mattison and played on 12 of the offense's 83 snaps. While Chandler showed a spark in the running game (9.0 YPC) he could move to a third-string role Week 4 at Carolina if Cam Akers joins the active game-day roster after his trade from the Rams.