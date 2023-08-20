Chandler carried the ball 11 times for 24 yards in Saturday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Titans.

Alexander Mattison didn't suit up, leaving Chandler as the top back. He stuck on the field throughout the entire first half, while Dewayne McBride saw only one touch in that span. Minnesota has tried out a number of veterans throughout the preseason, but for now, Chandler appears to have the inside track for the backup job to Mattison to begin the regular season.